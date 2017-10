ಮೈಸೂರು ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನದಲ್ಲಿ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಗೆ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲೇ ಆತಿಥ್ಯ

Mysore

Yashaswini

English summary

A preview meeting was held to discuss the conduct of Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mysuru on Nov 24th to 26th. The meeting was chaired by Kannada sahitya parishat state president Manu Baligar. He was happy that Kannada Sahitya Sammelana is being held here in the city after a gap of nearly 27 years. He asked the participants' for suggestions.