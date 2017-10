ಟಿಪ್ಪುವನ್ನು ಹೊಗಳಿದ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿಗೆ ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ಸಿಂಹ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ಛಾಟಿ

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Respected @rashtrapatibhvn ji, if Tipu was d pioneer of missile technology, y did he lose 3rd n 4th Anglo-Mysore war? Y didn’t he fire them?

English summary

"Respected @rashtrapatibhvn ji, if Tipu was d pioneer of missile technology, y did he lose 3rd n 4th Anglo-Mysore war? Y didn’t he fire them?" tweeted by Pratap Simha on President of India Ram Nath Kovind's remark in which he praises Tippu Sulthan.