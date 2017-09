ಮೈಸೂರಿಗರನ್ನು ಸಂಭ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ತೇಲಿಸಿದ ಓಪನ್ ಸ್ಟ್ರೀಟ್ ಫೆಸ್ಟಿವಲ್

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

Open Street Festival’ was organised in the heritage city for the first time on the Devaraj Urs Road , Mysuru. The event is organised by district administration and tourism department. The event is on the same lines of those held in Bengaluru to mark the World Tourism Day