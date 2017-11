ಮೈಸೂರಿನಲ್ಲೂ ರಸ್ತೆಗಿಳಿದು ಪ್ರತಿಭಟಿಸಿದ ವೈದ್ಯ ಸಮೂಹ

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

Hundreds of doctors from private hospitals and medical establishments across the city abstained from work today to protest against proposed amendment which will empower the state government to fix prices for various medical services and prescribing punishment, including imprisonment, for doctors in case of irregularities in fee structure.