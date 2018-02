ಅನುದಾನ ಪಡೆಯುವ ಮಠಗಳು ಕಾನೂನಿಗೂ ಒಳಪಡಲಿ: ನಿಡುಮಾಮಿಡಿ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Nidumamidi swamiji opined that State government should impose control on religious mutt, which were taken fund and land for their institution he was talking to the reporter in Mysuru on Friday. Swamiji accused that religious mutt have becoming centres of black money. They don't have any answer to government or society.