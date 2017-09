ಬಳ್ಳೆ ಆನೆ ಶಿಬಿರದಲ್ಲಿದೆ ದ್ರೋಣ-ರಾಜೇಂದ್ರರ ಸಮಾಧಿ!

Mysore

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Many elephants have carried Golden howdah with pride in world famous Mysuru Dasara. But Drona and Rajendra are remembered the most. Drona carried the howdah for 18 times and Rajendra for 3 times in Jamboo Savari. In their memory tombs have been built at Rajeev Gandhi National park, Nagarahole in Mysuru.