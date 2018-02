ಒಂದು ಹಿಡಿ ಮಣ್ಣಿನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಗುರುವಾರ ಪುಟ್ಟಣ್ಣಯ್ಯ ಅಂತ್ಯಕ್ರಿಯೆ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

People of various district have decided to come with a handfull of soil to give last respect to Melukote member of Legislative Assembly K S Puttannaiah. He died of heartattack on Feb 18th, last rites will be taking place on Feb 22nd in Mysuru.