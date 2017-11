ಮೈಸೂರು: ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ವಿವಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮುಂದೂಡಿಕೆ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Deputy Commissioner D.Randeep told the Vice Chancellors of the Mysore(Mysuru) University that postgraduate examinations should be postponed due to 83rd Akhila Bharateeya Kannada Sahitya Sammelan which will be taking place from Nov.24th to 26th.