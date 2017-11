ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನ ಆಮಂತ್ರಣದಲ್ಲಿಲ್ಲ ಮೈಸೂರು ಮೇಯರ್ ಹೆಸರು!

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

Mayor MJ Ravikumar expresses outrage over allegations that, his name was ignored at the 83rd Akhila bharateeya Kannada sahitya sammelana invitation. The Kannada fest will be taking place from Nov 24th to 26th in Mysuru.