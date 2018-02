ಮೂರು ಕಾಸಿನ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ರೈ, ವಾಚ್ ಕಿತ್ಕೊಂಡ ಸಿಎಂ : ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ಸಿಂಹ

Mysore

Yashaswini

English summary

I just shared the post about actor Prakash Rai, which was basically shared by others. It was not my opinion and does not amount to defamation, said by Mysuru- Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. He called for press meet in Mysuru after Prakash Rai filed defamation case for 1 rupee against Pratap Simha.