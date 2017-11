ಮನಸಿನ ಮಾತು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಯದುವೀರ್ ಹೊಸ ಬ್ಲಾಗ್!

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

Mysuru King Yadavir Krishnadutt Chamaraja Wodeyar has started a new blog titled 'Bherunda' to share his feelings with people. This will be the bridge between royal family with common people.