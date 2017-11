ಬೋನಿಗೆ ಬಿತ್ತು ಮರೂರು ಗ್ರಾಮಸ್ಥರಿಗೆ ಚಳ್ಳೆಹಣ್ಣು ತಿನ್ನಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಚಿರತೆ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A leopard which has created tension among the people of Maruru village in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district has trapped by Forest department of Nov 19th night.The Forest department uses goat as bait to trap leopard.