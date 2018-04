ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ಕೃಷ್ಣರಾಜ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಕೆವಿ ಮಲ್ಲೇಶ್ ಆಸ್ತಿ 37,956 ರುಪಾಯಿ

Mysore

oi-Srinivasa Mata

English summary

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Mysuru district Krishnaraja constituency JDS candidate KV Mallesh has only 38000 cash. This is his total net worth. His source of income only 6000 per month, that is what his honorarium from Mysuru city corporation, because he is the corporator of Mysuru 18th ward.