33 ಗಂಟೆ ನಿಂತು ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಸುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ರೈಲ್ವೆಗೆ ರು. 37 ಸಾವಿರ ದಂಡ

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Mysuru consumer court ordered Indian Railways to pay 37000 rupees as compensation to passengers. After the early booking of berths from Ujjaini to Mysuru, department employees had not supported to occupy there seats. Because of that, passengers traveled by standing for 33 hours.