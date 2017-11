ಗುಂಡಿಮುಚ್ಚಲು ಮೈಸೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ರಸ್ತೆಗಿಳಿದ ರೋಡ್ ಡಾಕ್ಟರ್ಸ್

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Filling up potholes on city roads will become much easier now for Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). An advanced pothole filling machine has arrived in Mysuru from Pune. A demonstration of the machine was held in front of MCC officials.mysuru district news, potholes in mysuru roads, ಮೈಸೂರು, ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಸುದ್ದಿ, ರಸ್ತೆ ಗುಂಡಿ