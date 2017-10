ಒಂದು ಗಂಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ಕಲಿಯಿರಿ! ವಿದೇಶಿಯರಿಗಾಗಿ ಹೊಸ ಕೊಡುಗೆ

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

"Learn Kannada in one hour!" a small book has released in Mysuru today in occassion of Kannada Rajyotsava, which will be celebrating on Nov 1st. The book is will be very useful for foreigners.