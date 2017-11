ಕೊನೆಯ ಕಾರ್ತಿಕ ಸೋಮವಾರದ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸಜ್ಜಾದ ಗದ್ದಿಗೆ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

For last monday(Nov 13th) of Hindu month of Kartika in 2017, People of Gaddige in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district are in festival mood. Almost 50,000 people will be presented in the festival which will be taking place in Shri Kengannaswamy Gaddige in Hunsur.