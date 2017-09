407 ನೇ ದಸರಾ ಮಹೋತ್ಸವಕ್ಕೆ ಬಿಗಿ ಭದ್ರತೆ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Mysuru Yaduveer Urs confirms about Trishika Kumari's presence in Mysuru Dasara | Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka State government has arranged tight security for Mysuru Dasara to avoid unhealthy developments and terror activites during the special religious occassion.