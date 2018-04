ಮೈಸೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಾ ಮಾಯಾವತಿ ಮ್ಯಾಜಿಕ್?

Mysore

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: There was always a cloud over the participation of BSP supremo, Mayawati in the Karnataka assembly elections. After having entered into an alliance with the JD(S) prior to the dates of the elections being announced, there was speculation rife that Mayawati may call off the alliance as it could hurt the Congress.