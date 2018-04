ಮಗ ರಾಕೇಶ್ ನನ್ನು ನೆನೆದು ವರುಣಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಣ್ಣೀರಿಟ್ಟ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ

Mysore

oi-Yashaswini

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Chief minister Siddaramaiah wept by remembering elder son Rakesh in Varuna constituency, Mysuru district. He was campaigning for Yatindra. And alleged that, Vijayendra is an outsider. Vijayendra likely to be contest from Varuna constituency by BJP ticket.