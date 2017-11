ಮೈಸೂರಿಗೆ 'ಓದಿನ ಮನೆ'ಗೆ ನೀವೂ ಒಮ್ಮೆ ಹೋಗಿಬನ್ನಿ...

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

B Prabhakar (75 yeas) whose love towards popularization of Kannada language has made him to set up this exclusive Kannada open library for the general public and has named it ‘Edu Namma Odina Mane’.