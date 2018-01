ಕೆಆರ್ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಿಂದ ರೂಪಾ ಅಯ್ಯರ್ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆ? ಕೆಪಿಜೆಪಿ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಏನು?

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

Is Roopa Iyer contest assembly elections for KPJP? This news running around in Mysuru. She may contest from KR Nagar, Mysuru. "She is also aspirant. But ticket not confirmed yet" said by KPJP sources to OneIndia Kannada.