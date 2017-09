ಜಂಬೂ ಸವಾರಿ ಆನೆ ಮೇಲೆ ಚಿತ್ತಾರ ಬಿಡಿಸುವ ನಾಯಕರು ಇವರು

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Jamboo Savari a world famous event in Mysuru Dasara will be taking place today. Here is a story on the people who arebeautifully draw paintings on Jamboo savari elephants of Mysuru Dasara.