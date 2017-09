ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಆಲಿಸಲು ಬಂದು ಜಗಳಕ್ಕಿಳಿದ ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ಜನಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿಗಳು

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Rain in Mysuru creates tension among the people. The politicians who came to listen problems of the people started quarrelling each other. Even Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has tweeted some controversial statement in his twitter account.