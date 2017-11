ತ್ರಿಷಿಕಾ ನಕಲಿ ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂ ಖಾತೆ: ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡದಂತೆ ಯದುವೀರ್ ಮನವಿ!

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Fake account in the name of Mysuru queen Trishika Kumari has created in instagram. "It is a fake account and we are not responsible for any comments or status in the account. Please do not follow this account" her husband and kind of Mysuru Yaduveer Urs posted in his instagram account.