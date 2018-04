ತಿ.ನರಸಿಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹದೇವಪ್ಪ ಪುತ್ರ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸುವುದು ನಿಜವೇ..?

Mysore

Is PWD minister of Karnataka, T Narasipur MLA HC Mahadevappa's son Sunil Bose contesting from T Narasipur constituency of Mysuru in Karnataka assembly elections 2018? The minister says this is a fake news and he never asked high command to give ticket to his son.