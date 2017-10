ಚಾಮುಂಡೇಶ್ವರಿ ದೇವಿಯ ತಂಗಿ ಚಿಕ್ಕದೇವಮ್ಮನ ನೆಲೆ ಗೊತ್ತಾ?

Mysore

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Do you know the holy place of Chikkadevamma tayi, who is believe to be Chamudeshwari Devi sister. Temple of Chikkadevamma tayi in HD Kote taluk, Chikkadevara betta. On Friday, Tuesday and Amavasya thousands of people visit here.