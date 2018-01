ದೇವೇಗೌಡ್ರು ಯಜಮಾನ್ರು, ಅವರನ್ನು ಟೀಕಿಸೋಲ್ಲ: ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

'I don't want to comment or criticise on former prime minister H D Devegowda. He is boss,' Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah told in Mysuru on Jan 24th. Journalists asked his response about Devegowda's reaction on Hassan DC Rohini Sindhuri's transfer.