ಕೈ ಐಕಾನ್ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯರನ್ನು ಆತಂಕಕ್ಕೆ ದೂಡಿದೆ ಪರಮೇಶ್ವರ್ ಸೋಲು!

Mysore

oi-Srinivasa Mata

English summary

Congress icon in Karnataka Siddaramaiah already completed first round of election campaign in Chamudeshwari constituency. He is very much worried about last election defeat of KPCC president Dr.G.Parameshwara. Because he was engaged in statewide campaign. Neglected his own constituency Koratagere. So, Siddaramaiah cautious this time in Mysuru district.