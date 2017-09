ತುಂಬಿದ ಕಬಿನಿಗೆ ಸೆ.21ರಂದು ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಬಾಗಿನ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು, ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will perform puja to the Kabini reservoir by offer ‘bagina’ at H.D. Kote taluk Mysuru district on September 21 said MP Dhruvanarayana.Kabini reservoir filling up to the brim due to heavy rain.