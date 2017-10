ಅಕ್ಕನ ಸಾವಿಗೆ ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿದ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has participated in his sister's last rites in Mysuru, on Oct 7th. His sister Chikkamma(90), suffering from some health problem, died on Oct 6th in a private hospital, Mysuru.