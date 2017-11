ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಉಪಕಾರ ಸ್ಮರಣೆ ಇಲ್ಲದ ದುರಹಂಕಾರದ ಮನುಷ್ಯ: ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ್ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

"Once upon a time Siddaramiah begged me support to win election in Chamundeshwari constituency. But now he forgot all the things and he becomes an egoist" BJP leader Shrinivas Prasad told to media in Mysuru