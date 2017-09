83ನೇ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ ಪಾಟೀಲರ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಚಿತ್ರ

Mysore

ಚೇತನ್ ಒ. ಆರ್.

English summary

Chandrashekhar patil, popularley known as Champa will be declared as president of 83rd Akhila Bharatiya Kannada Sahitya Sammelana which will be taking place in Mysuru on November 26 to 27th of this year(2017).