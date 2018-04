ಚಾಮುಂಡಿ ಬೆಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಜಯೇಂದ್ರ ವಿಶೇಷ ಪೂಜೆ, ವರುಣಾಕ್ಕೆ ಭೇಟಿ

Mysore

oi-Yashaswini

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka BJP president B.S.Yeddyurappa son B.Y.Vijayendra visited Chamundi Hills, Mysuru on April 2, 2018. He may contest for Karnataka assembly elections 2018 from Varuna assembly constituency against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah son Dr. Yatindra.