ಮೈಸೂರು: ಬೆಟ್ಟದಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ತ್ರಿವಳಿ ರಥ ಎಳೆದ ಭಕ್ತರು

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Historical Bettadapur Rathotsav took place in Bettadapura in Piriyapatna in Mysuru district on Feb 2nd. Thousands of people participated in this auspicious religious cermony.