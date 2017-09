ಮೈಸೂರು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯೊಳಗಿನ ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಣೀಯ ಸ್ಥಳಗಳಿವು

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Mysore used to be the the capital city of the Kingdom of Mysore from 1399 until 1947. Such a history has left behind some brilliant architectural structures and a rich cultural heritage in this city that attracts tourists in large numbers.