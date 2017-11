ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ಕಕಾಸುರ ಮಾದಪ್ಪ ಮೈಸೂರು ಪಾಕ್ ಜನಕ

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

As always, authentic documents come to the rescue. Here it is - confirmation that Mysorepak is a Tamilian invention. pic.twitter.com/GxSVfquwRN

English summary

A new tussle has broken out online between Tamilians and Kannadigas over the GI registration of Mysore pak. Tamilians were seen posting an unverified quote from British officer Lord Macaulay in the Indian Parliament in 1835. Tamilians have been making Mysore pak for years but, 74 years ago, a lawyer belonging to the Wadiyer family from Mysuru stole the recipe. The king then named the dish as 'Mysore pak'.