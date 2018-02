ಮಂಡ್ಯ ರಮೇಶ್‌ ಕಾರು ಅಪಘಾತ, ಕೂದಲೆಳೆ ಅಂತರದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾರು

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Film actor Mandya Ramesh has met with accident in Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Mandya Ramesh is safe by small injuries. Accident happen near Srirangapatna. case has been registered in Srirangapatna rural police station.