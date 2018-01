ನಾಗರಹೊಳೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹುಲಿಗಣತಿ: ಮೊದಲ ದಿನವೇ ಕಂಡವು 3 ಹುಲಿ!

Mysore

Yashaswini

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

On the first day of the All India Tiger Estimation-2018 (AITE-2018) in Karnataka on Monday, three tigers were directly spotted. 1 in Bandipur and 2 in Nagarahole tiger reserves. Tiger census has started from Jan 8th in Rajiv Gandhi national park, Nagarahole, Mysuru.