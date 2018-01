ರಸ್ತೆಬದಿ ಕಸ ಎಸೆಯುವರಿಗೆ ಪಾಠ ಕಲಿಸಿದ ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಯುವಕ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Young man puts textile showroom in shame for disrespecting Swachh Bharat Mission in Mangaluru. A textile showroom stocked all it's waste in the road which was cleaned by Ramkrishna mission members . Angry man collect the garbage and threw it inside the showroom. A video of this has gone viral on social media.