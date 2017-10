ಕರಾವಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಐಸಿಸ್; ಬೆಚ್ಚಿ ಬೀಳಿಸಿದ ಆಡಿಯೋದ ಅಸಲಿಯತ್ತು ಇದು

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

An awareness Whatsapp audio message of Isamail Shaffi about hardcore islamic fundamentals turns as ISIS link in Mangaluru creates panic in Dakshina Kannada. Speaking to Oneindia Kannada Isamail said there is not even a single message about ISIS in my audio message. Some miscreants have created havoc by spreading false message.