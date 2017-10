ಮಧ್ಯರಾತ್ರಿ ಮಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಬಂದು ಕೇರಳಕ್ಕೆ ಹೋದ ಯೋಗಿ ಆದಿತ್ಯನಾಥ್

Mangalore

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

We invite UP CM Yogi to visit Kerala Hospitals to learn how to run Hospitals effectively! https://t.co/SzNsMVCDp8

English summary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at Mangaluru airport at 11:45 pm on Oct. 14, 2017. After arriving at Mangaluru airport Yogi started his road journey towards Payyanuru of Kerala to participate in Janaraksha Abhiyan over there.