ಶ್ರೀ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ ಕಟೀಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಿತು ಅಪರೂಪದ ಅಗ್ನಿಯುದ್ಧ

Mangalore

oi-Kiran Sirsikar

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

On account of jathra mahotsava of Kateelu Shri Durgaparameshwari, a Agni Seva has been performed today morning in Kateelu. This ritual is call ‘Tootedara’ or Agni Keli. The devotees of 2 village lit fire and throw at each other. They use dried coconut leaf to prepare the fire torches.