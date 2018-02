2 ಲಕ್ಷ ರುಪಾಯಿ ಮೌಲ್ಯದ ಒಂದು ಗೂಬೆ ಸಾಗಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಮೂವರು ಅಂದರ್

Mangalore

Three accused arrested for illegally carrying owl in Belthangady. Accused identified as Joseph Sunil Rodrigues (37) of Bajpe Parmudu, Mangaluru, Krishnamurthy Dharmabovi (25) of Uttara Kannada district and Prashant K (34) of Ambalpady Udupi district.