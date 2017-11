ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಪ್ರಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊಯ್ದಿನ್ ಬಾವಾಗೆ ವೇಣುಗೋಪಾಲ್ ತರಾಟೆ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

The second round of 'Mane Manege Congress' campaign launched in Mangaluru. The campaign has been launched today by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.The second round of 'Mane Manege Congress' campaign launched in Mangaluru. The campaign has been launched today by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.