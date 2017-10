ಕಾಡಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಧ ಶತಕ ಕಳೆದ ಕೆಂಚಪ್ಪ ಇನ್ನು ನೆನಪು ಮಾತ್ರ

Mangalore

ಗೌತಮಿ, ಸುಳ್ಯ

English summary

The man from Sullia who spent 50 years of his life in forest is no more. 72-year-old Kenchappa breathed his last on 27th October. No one was able to find why Kenchappa chose to stay in forest. May his soul rest in peace.