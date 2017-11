ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಫೈರ್ ಬ್ರಾಂಡ್ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಅಖಾಡಕ್ಕೆ

Mangalore

Sri Rajasekharananda Swamiji of Vajradehi Math, known as fire brand Swamiji of Dakshina Kannada district, decided to dive into the political ring. Shri Rajasekharananda Swamiji of Vajradevi Math has decided to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections.