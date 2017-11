ಕಟಿಲು : ಯಕ್ಷಗಾನ ತಿರುಗಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಲನೆ, ಪಟ್ಲ ಸತೀಶ್ 4ನೇ ಮೇಳದಲ್ಲಿ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Shri kshethra Katilu Sri Durgaparameshwari Dashavatara Yakshagana Board has been launched its Yakshagana thirugata. Shri Kshetra Kateel's priest Ananthapadmanabha Asranna set the stage for thirugata.