ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಅನುಸರಣೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ : ರವಿ ಹೆಗಡೆ

Mangalore

Gururaj

English summary

State Level Community Radio Seminar held at Vivekananda Vidya Vardhaka Sangha, Puttur, Dakshina Kannada on January 11, 2018. Sangha will observe the birth anniversary of Swamy Vivekananda with the launch of a community radio titled Panchajanya 90.8 FM on January 12.