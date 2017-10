ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಸ್ವಚ್ಛತಾ ಅಭಿಯಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಕೈ ಜೋಡಿಸಿದ ಸ್ಯಾಕ್ಸೊಫೋನ್ ಮಾಂತ್ರಿಕ

Mangalore

ಐಸಾಕ್ ರಿಚರ್ಡ್ಸ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Lending support to the clean India campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, well-known saxophonist Kadri Gopalnath has come forward to get two toilets built for a 98-year-old government primary school at Bengre here in Mangaluru. Kadri Gopalnath shares his views with Oneindia Kannada.